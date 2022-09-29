Few details have emerged as the Port of Coos Bay and its partner North Point Development seek combined federal MEGA Grant funding and a loan (likely federal) totaling at least $1 billion dollars to construct a shipping container terminal on lower Coos Bay. I was curious to learn how the proposed project would look, what its prospects for success might be and what concerns could appear with its development on our bay west of Empire. So, I had a look at various online shipping news sources for a better picture.
Everyone has heard of the COVID-related supply chain crunch at west coast ports over the last two years. Our Port announced a goal to build a new, publicly funded container terminal that would do much to resolve west coast supply chain backlogs and provide good jobs in construction and operation of a terminal here in Coos Bay. Two days ago, checking the container shipping news I was surprised by a Bloomberg Business News’ report that in January 2022, 109 container carriers waited off the ports of LA and Long Beach to unload, but by Aug. 30th that backlog had nearly disappeared, with just 8 ships waiting offshore.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In