I am concerned with several issues surrounding the building of a new Library. Libraries used to be a place to go for research and a quiet place to read or write having all the needed information at hand. Now, most people use the internet from home.
From what I can see right now, it is a place for the homeless to hang out and feel safe and protected. I'm on a fixed income and pay a lot of taxes to live here already and don't see why we need two Libraries. If the people that are planning on using it can drive to John Topits Park (again, a place for the homeless), then they could just as easily drive to North Bend and use theirs.
Also, the Pony Village Mall is in need of tenants so why not make use of it? From my point of view, there are many available buildings all over town and feel the need to build a new one is far from necessary.
Janell Logan
Coos Bay
No disc golf tourney
I live two blocks from John Toptis Park and walk my dog there daily. I support a kayak ramp, but must oppose the disc golf tournament.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the days on which the tournament will be scheduled, the park trails are busy with people like me walking their dog, families with small children and people on bikes. None of us want our peaceful weekend walk turned into an accident if one of the spotters go unheard and someone gets hit in the head.
Joy Newhart
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In