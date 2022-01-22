Let's do the math. Per the story last week in this paper "Approximately each year Coos Bay Public Library has 186,000 visitors, hosts over 500 programs (activities)...and circulates approximately 260,000 items. That would be less than 1 1/2 item per visitor.
I stopped by the library Saturday morning well after Spanish class was in session. Five vehicles, probably including staff. Stopped by John Topits Park and there were 14 cars. With little else to do except read, I might take my e-reader to the park on a random basis, count visitors and their activities.
Let's see, walking, jogging, running, fishing, riding skateboards, wheelchairs, bicycles, hoverboards and... Father and young son bonding while youngster catches a fish, grandma watching toddlers watching all sorts of water birds, people visiting or maybe just nodding to strangers, reading the newspaper and enjoying their coffee, people enjoying the view and their lunch, lovers stealing a kiss, checking the owls nest to see if they can spot the owlet, watching a murder (of crows), checking to see if the water lilies are starting to bloom. Picking a handful of blackberries or huckleberries. Playing on the playground equipment. Swimming or at least splattering around in the water, playing a board game at one of the tables, kids building sand castles in the moist sand. People walking their dogs. People stopping to ask questions about the breed of a dog Others throwing balls for their dogs to chase in the water. People tossing a frisbee, older men just visiting and enjoying the sunshine.
I could keep going but I'm about out of allowable words. Guess I'll go back to the park and my random count of visitors and their activities.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
