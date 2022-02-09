I live in Airport Heights in North Bend. I am writing to alert other residents to the proposal by the nearby regional airport to deforest the woodland property belonging to the airport under the guise of "airport security."
In addition, they plan to fence the entire area, leaving only the walking path along the bay accessible. The removal of trees, both healthy and "unhealthy" has been initiated without input from local residents. If you haven't already, take a walk along the path near the bay and Arthur Street especially to see the carnage for yourself.
This destruction of the forest will certainly lead to an increase in wind to our neighborhood, noise levels from the airport, wastewater treatment plant, and the industry on the North Spit. These increased noise levels have already become apparent. It's hard for me personally to sleep with the additional noise, and it also affects enjoyment of outdoor activities for everyone.
The forest offers habitat for animals, a canopy for native plants, and cleaner air for us to breathe. With the increase in forest fire smoke that seems to be inevitable, we need those trees to help cleanse the air for all of us, and especially those who suffer from respiratory illness.
There will be a significant impact on the aesthetic value trees provide resulting in possible reduction of our property values. I could go on and on, but the heart of the matter is this is not the time to be eliminating such a valuable natural resource from our neighborhood or our town. This is backward thinking.
As taxpayers and citizens, we deserve to have our living, breathing environment enhanced, not destroyed. If you are concerned, please direct your comments to info@flyoth.com or call the airport directly and leave a message: 541-756-8531. Everyone counts.
Terri Fransen
North Bend
