The North Bend Police sergeant is refusing to add a yellow publicly owned plate to his squad car that he actively performs traffic stops with.
This issue has been escalated to the North Bend mayor, city director and North Bend’s police chief by myself personally. The city director and mayor didn’t even acknowledge me, they simply had the police chief email me directly where he mentioned that the car is likely going to be retired back into undercover work. This isn’t the case because tody the sargent was patrolling the roads again in his unmarked car.
This issue is becoming notorious in bigger cities, where people will act like the police to pull you over only to rob you. It’s mainly because civilians can get access to the same Chargers that police are using and the police aren’t marking their cars as they should.
Would you want your child or wife to get pulled over by a fake cop car and get robbed? That’s why this issue is such a big public safety concern, especially during a time when violence is becoming more prevalent in Coos County. It’s only a matter of time before someone here gets robbed I’m this fashion, all because the local police won’t correctly mark their one single car (all the other NB police cars have yellow publicly owned plates).
If you care about your local community safety and want to better our community, please contact North Bend’s Police Chief at: 541-756-3161.
It’s time that the leaders in this community step up to the plate and do what’s right for the community instead of sweeping things under the rug.
Brady Dunlap
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In