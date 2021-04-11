I am writing to help address some of the concerns in regard to the Ferry Park Disc Golf Course. This project was originally approved by city council back in 2019 and was proposed as a way to organize and create a safer, more structured layout for the disc golf that was already being played at Ferry Road Park. The entire project and installation of this trial course has been funded purely through local fundraising events and business donations at no expense to the city of North Bend. This course is set up to be an open layout that is more encouraging to children and beginners and offers a more ADA friendly option for our elderly and veterans to enjoy. Focus was placed on visibility of the baskets and walking paths to help ensure everyone’s safety, and thus should not interfere with existing activities at the park.
Disc golf provides a great option for outdoor exercise for all ages and walks of life, which can be played individually or as a group while still maintaining appropriate social distancing. As we are already so restricted on activities, this course offers our community a valuable opportunity for safe social interactions and outdoor exercise. Disc golf is only growing larger by the year and spreading into schools and college curriculums around the world. This open family friendly park offers a more encouraging option for our youth and beginners to learn the game. With its proximity to the current nine-hole course at Winsor Park, the addition of these nine holes at Ferry creates a full 18 that could help draw tourism into our town through the hosting of disc golf tournaments.
I welcome the public and our youth to come out and try this fun sport at our upcoming free event on May 15 at Ferry Road Park. We have a bucket full of new and used discs that we will be giving away and will be playing two rounds of nine holes. Sign-ups start at 9:45a.m. with tee off at 10:45 a.m.
Alexa Jones
North Bend
