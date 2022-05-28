I was amazed to read Bruce Tucker’s opinion letter from your May 18 edition, and to say that I was shocked by his narrow-minded perspective is an understatement. Doesn’t he realize that there are many more religious beliefs in this country than just his Christian one?
Mr. Tucker believes that life begins at the fertilization stage, which is his belief. To force his personal Biblical interpretations onto others is breaching the freedoms of anyone who believes differently, and it is just plain wrong. It is much like the parent who says that they want their children to be happy when what they really mean is that they want their kids to be happy as long as they live their lives according to the rules and beliefs of the parent.
Please Mr. Tucker, you have your beliefs, and we all have ours. I respect your right to follow yours, so please respect mine and everyone else’s. After all, you will not be standing alongside me and pleading my case on judgment day.
Joanne Moss
Coos Bay
