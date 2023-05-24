Dominion Voting Systems won a HUGE $787,500,000 defamation settlement from Fox Corp April 18th. After the 2020 national election, Fox knowingly and continually lied about supposed inaccuracies from Dominion voting machines, despite Dominion sending Fox over 2,000 emails refuting those claims.

Many Fox execs knew the claims weren’t true about Dominion, according to pre-trial discovery of in-house emails, texts, and audio recordings. Rupert Murdoch even admitted under oath it was “about green, not red or blue”.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments