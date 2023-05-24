Dominion Voting Systems won a HUGE $787,500,000 defamation settlement from Fox Corp April 18th. After the 2020 national election, Fox knowingly and continually lied about supposed inaccuracies from Dominion voting machines, despite Dominion sending Fox over 2,000 emails refuting those claims.
Many Fox execs knew the claims weren’t true about Dominion, according to pre-trial discovery of in-house emails, texts, and audio recordings. Rupert Murdoch even admitted under oath it was “about green, not red or blue”.
The judge decreed that discovery had proven Fox lied about Dominion’s machines and that they could not challenge that fact in trial. Fox settled minutes before the trial was set to begin. No apology, no trial, no testimony from Fox News employees or execs.
Fox had to settle rather than have a damning trial possibly exposed to their viewers. Fox barely acknowledged the settlement on-air and buried it on-line, further keeping their viewers in the dark. This is how they treated them, with lies to back up the fraudulent claim that the election was stolen in order to keep viewers. They put profits over truth. They even complained about and mocked the former president off-air. “He’s a demonic force, a destroyer”, said Tucker Carlson about him. Agreed.
These viewers are my family, and neighbors, and this letter is a way to get this news into the community. They have been fed countless unfounded stories about the fraudulence of the 2020 election which has hugely helped to divide our communities and nation.
Tucker’s firing doesn’t fix it. What else is a lie, a half-truth in search of $ and power? Why does Fox still have a broadcast license after knowingly lying as a news organization? More importantly, how many of my Fox-viewing neighbors know about the revelations of this lawsuit, and about the lawsuits coming up: by Smartmatic, by Carlson’s producer; and against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others?
Fortunately, more truths will be exposed in the days and months to come in courts of law and by real journalists defending democracy, not by Murdoch’s talking heads.
