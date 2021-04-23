With sweeping vistas and verdant valleys, our watershed is a gem. The Coos County watershed encompasses nearly 2,500 acres and while only steps from our back doors, access to this natural resource is strictly prohibited.
Recreating on watersheds is neither new nor negligent. Simply look east where for decades residents and tourists alike have recreated on the Ashland watershed, all without untoward effects on water supply or quality. Much like Ashland, our watershed is a working forest, with active logging and fire management. Yet logging and timber sales need not deter the prospect of outdoor recreation. A case in point is the hugely successful Whiskey Run Mountain Bike Trail system, a partnership forged with Coos County’s Forestry Department. Opening the forest to mountain biking has neither increased pollution nor contamination. In fact, thanks to increased public presence, illegal dumping has ceased and cluttered clandestine homeless camps have disappeared. The forest is cleaner now than before.
The watershed trail system could include opportunities for hiking, running, biking and equestrian use. A highly accessible in-town trail network would improve the health and well-being of our community, all while mitigating the threat of wildfire and ensuring the ongoing preservation of our water supply.
Our watershed is a gem, deserving of its chance to shine.
Patrick Bringardner
Coos Bay
