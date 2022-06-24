Re: Terry Moore. In response to your letter about " gun huggers." That is as much a derogatory term to me as " gun-control crazy, leftist nut job" is to you so let's drop it OK?
Any law concerning guns is simply a crowbar to work its way into banning all guns and the possession thereof. That is why we get upset about it. In all of the mass shootings that have taken place in the last 20 years ( which I believe has been planned to this end of taking away your rights as a gun owner)... if one person had had a weapon to stop what was happening...no one would have died.
If you are afraid that's your problem but do not think you have the right to stop me from exercising my right as an American to own a gun. I don't appreciate the immature "rolling coal" people either. It's not right to act that way. You get treated that way because you put yourself in that position. Deal with it.
Toni Griffin
Coos Bay
