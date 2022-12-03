We’ve all had that inspiring flash of realization at some point in our lives. I’m talking about that powerful insight that we just knew was going to change everything. My own epiphany occurred during a recent stroll along the leaf strewn sidewalks of downtown Coos Bay. To be more specific, this epiphany happened in the millisecond between my foot slipping on the slick foliage and my back resting not so gently on the wet pavement below. I thought I may have even glimpsed the Magi and the Bethlehem star during this moment of revelation but alas, it wasn’t so. One of the “Magi” turned out to be a homeless man named Cody who helped me return to my feet and the bright star? Well, let’s just say it was the street light above me that shone brighter than the dozens of stars suddenly swirling in my head.
Kidding aside, there is no shortage of fall leaves littering our sidewalks this time of year and while the varying shades of red, orange and brown have a picturesque quality, they do create a safety hazard. I’d encourage the city council to explore setting aside funds to hire some of our homeless community to sweep sidewalks and collect trash throughout the downtown areas once a week or so. This doesn’t have to be a costly endeavor and perhaps hiring 3 or 4 of them as contract workers a few hours a week would keep costs within reason. If funding is an issue - and it almost always is - perhaps the Chamber of Commerce can work with local businesses in raising funds. After all, we’re talking about sidewalks in front of their establishments. This helps keep our streets looking clean and safe while giving those in need a means of dignity and support. Just a thought…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In