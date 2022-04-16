One wealthy person is hijacking Douglas County elections with his $100,000 campaign contribution to Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress. According to the Secretary of State campaign finance activity, David and Kelley Trinchero contributed $50,000 to Commissioner Tom Kress’s campaign in both 2018 and 2022. These contributions represent nearly 65% of Kress’s total campaign contributions.
Considering how close the 2018 commissioner election was between Tom Kress and Alek Skarlatos, I argue the reason Tom Kress won was because of this one wealthy campaign contributor. This means a single campaign contributor was able to use their money to sway Douglas County’s 2018 election and likely the upcoming election in May 2022.
In 1995, Oregon voters passed a ballot measure capping contributions at $100 for county commissioner campaigns. The Oregon Supreme Court struck that ballot measure down claiming it violated the state constitution. In 2006, Oregon voters passed another ballot initiative, again capping contributions at $100 for county commissioner campaigns. In 2016, Multnomah County voters passed their own version of a campaign finance law, capping donations for candidates in their county. This time when challenged, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled campaign limits are valid in Multnomah County and probably any other county that creates a similar ordinance. Nothing prevents Douglas County or any other county from passing their own campaign finance ordinances limiting contributions.
The will of the voters decided there should be limits on campaign contributions. Yet it will never happen in Douglas County as long as Boice, Kress and Freeman are commissioners there. That’s because 62 of their 127 contributors donated $200 or more to the 2022 campaigns of Commissioners Boice, Kress and Freeman. 35 people contributed $1,000 or more.
Not only have Commissioners Boice, Kress and Freeman ignored the will of the voters on campaign contribution limits, those same commissioners have also ignored the will of the voters who decided there should be eight-year term limits, meaning Commissioners Boice and Freeman are termed out in November.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
