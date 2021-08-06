How many more people will die before some people realize the COVID virus is not gone? We will never see the end of this till people get vaccinated.
County and state government leaders have decided the economy is more important than stopping the virus from widespread havoc. The Delta strain is spreading like wildfire and yet fairs, Dunefest and all public gatherings are a big go and have fun. Yes, the almighty dollar is more important than people lives nowadays until one in their family dies from COVID-19.
Gary Wilson
Reedsport
