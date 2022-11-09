When it comes to local news, what would it take for you to cover the brinkmanship between our local agencies better? It will be a net positive for us -- more accurate reporting -- and for you with more views, more ad revenue.

Case in point: Reporting of the City of North Bend vs Coos County Airport District Kerfluffle has been largely focused on an individual TSA officer doing his duty and getting in trouble for it, when in fact that trouble need never have happened.

0
0
0
1
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments