When it comes to local news, what would it take for you to cover the brinkmanship between our local agencies better? It will be a net positive for us -- more accurate reporting -- and for you with more views, more ad revenue.
Case in point: Reporting of the City of North Bend vs Coos County Airport District Kerfluffle has been largely focused on an individual TSA officer doing his duty and getting in trouble for it, when in fact that trouble need never have happened.
On April 14, 2022 a little after midnight, our 911 call center got a report from the airport TSA that needed police attention. It was a TSA test, which they are obligated to run periodically.
Laster, a much reported but rarely printed letter from the city dated July 19, 2022 references this incident as a “false report” -- which it was because it was a TSA test -- and in the *next* paragraph makes it clear that he views this as a problem with CCAD’s policy, not an individual.
“...At 12:09 on April, 2022, the Coos North 911 Dispatch Center received a false report...”
“I recognize the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) and TSA require airports to test operational procedures...I am unaware of any requirement to make a false report”
The airport district choose to escalate this and bring the incident under review, causing the TSA employee to be placed on Administrative Leave.
Months later, local candidates running for office started getting press in our local paper and on cable news with references to the letter yet never printing the letter. (Thank you, KEZI, because I downloaded the letter from their October reporting.)
But this brinkmanship has a load of interesting questions.
Why did the airport escalate the TSA incident when all parties knew it was a test from the get go?
Why is airport requesting law enforcement service bids from some agencies but not North Bend?
Why did airport require city rent payments during the pandemic?
Why won’t the airport return ownership of Senior Center to the city?
