No Pride flag this year? In spite of advice from their city attorney that their Boardwalk flag policy was on firm ground legally, the Coos Bay City Council chose to abandon their LGBTQIA+ constituents, their families, their supporters, and any equity and social justice concerns, and cave to a spurious threat by one Coos County resident that they planned a federal lawsuit over the city policy that allowed a Pride flag to fly on a city pole last June.
It was a disgusting demonstration of what a bully can do in spite of past progress, popular opinion, social justice issues, and apparently otherwise deeply held feelings on the part of many of the council members. The Council suspended their progressive flag policy indefinitely.
