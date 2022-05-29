As CCEC leadership rushes to enter the ultra-competitive world of high-speed internet, they seem to have lost sight of their overarching mandate to provide reliable electric power to members with the lowest possible costs. The creation of Beacon Broadband and the attendant cost projections that can place CCEC in financial jeopardy have initiated a groundswell of public sentiment — largely skeptical — and for good reasons. CCEC’s own figures demonstrate the competition will undercut their rates and provide all the bandwidth any member could want.
The path to where CCEC leadership now stands is illuminating some unpleasant truths. We’re now seeing clearly that they know how power can be used, and they’ve demonstrated that they will exercise that power to silence dissent. They know who can be bent by their power, who can be broken, who will resist and how to overcome their resistance. In short, they know too well their power to cancel both the will of members and the voices of those who would shout, “The emperor has no clothes.”
We are reminded of a delicate balance by the words of Sir John Dalberg-Acton, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” This process is aided by lack of transparency, meetings held in secret, information withheld, and decision-making restricted to a closed circle that has been culled of any who would dare speak a contrarian thought. Or in the words of Daniel Schorr, “Power corrupts, and there is nothing more corrupting than power exercised in secret.”
Only out of kindness can some recent decisions by CCEC leadership be viewed as mistakes. Some of those mistakes fall into two broad categories: mistakes of the mind, and mistakes of the heart. The first sort - mistakes of the mind, are deserving of discussion and even forgiveness. The second sort - mistakes of the heart, spring from a darker place and deserve not forgiveness, but rather condemnation and rejection.
In the end, the only thing worse than making a mistake is the failure to acknowledge it and to take corrective actions when that mistake is made clear. This is doubly true when applied to mistakes of the heart.
You can reclaim integrity and transparency on your CCEC board by electing:
• GEORGIA COCKERHAM
• CRAIG CHENOWITH
• DEENA GISHOLT
Bruce Cockerham
Coos-Curry Electric Co-op Member
