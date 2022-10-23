Be it hereby known that the CCRCC has made Election Integrity its number one issue.
In doing so, our members have pursued egregious wrongdoings perpetrated by both sitting elected officials and by appointed bureaucrats.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 12:44 am
We believe that it was wrong to refuse a lawful and legal FOIA request when said information was and is still available.
We believe that the process of voting is made unreliable when voter rolls are filled with inaccurate information and not maintained to be precise.
We believe that elections are open to fraud and cheating when mail in voting results in hundreds of thousands of unvoted ballots being unaccounted for or misused.
We believe that the election system is unreliable when observers from parties not esteemed by a County Clerk elections overseer, are removed from their positions, and those affiliated with the clerks political views are allowed to stay.
We believe that it should never be allowed that candidates for office should be able to appoint a person friendly to their election, to a position overseeing said election.
We believe that appointing a recently resigned political party chair to oversee a county's election process is both immoral and unethical.
We believe that vote counting machines that are open to the internet and subject to outside intrusion are not to be trusted.
We believe that ballots should be picked up and delivered to be counted by no less than two persons representing all the parties involved in an election.
We believe that ballots should not contain markings or codes that would disclose the party of the recipient or any other information that could be used for nefarious purposes.
We believe that the process of the current mail in voting system results in each voter receiving a commodity open to the sale, trade, or nefarious collection of said ballots for fraudulent uses.
We believe that the statutes and laws associated with any election should be fairly and consistently enforced by officials without regard to political affiliation.
We believe that our election process has been perverted and politicized to the point that we do not have a high degree of confidence in the accuracy of past or present elections cycles. And we fully back those efforts to regain this confidence in a system, whose use, protects our safety and liberties.
CCRCC Chair Rod Schilling
CCRCC Vice Chair Ron Wiggins
CCRCC Secretary Teresa Avery
CCRCC Treasurer Jacki Haga
CCRCC Delegate Stan Avery
CCRCC PCP Coordinator Michael Brainard
