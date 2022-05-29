For those of us who have cats as members of our families, Coos County is a dangerous place for them. Coos County has no legal protection for our feline friends, while dogs have at least some protection but not so for cats:
My neighbor has a female cat that has a doggie door she uses to come and go outside, and when she came into heat she was followed by all the " tom cats " right through the doggie door. When my neighbor found neighborhood cats following her right through the doggie door into his house, he was furious , so he went to animal control and borrowed a live trap to catch all these cats.
So when our pets started disappearing, we thought someone was stealing our cats. We filed a complaint with Coos County Animal Control and found out about our neighbor trapping cats. They called and he said he gave them to a local rescue. We checked and not true, they were not there. Animal control said there is nothing they can do. So we complained to the sheriffs office, which referred us back to animal control, who once again said there is nothing they can do.
Then our neighbor told them he gave them away but would not say to who. No crime and nothing they can do. We filed a complaint with Oregon Humane Society, which has a special unit run by OSP. They just ignored us. Our pets are gone and there is no legal mechanism to make this guy return our cats or tell us where they are. They are just gone.
We don't know if their dead, alive, dumped somewhere. They're just gone and there's nothing we can do about it. We can do better than this.
Bill Shook
Coos Bay
