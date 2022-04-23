I am a bookie. I love books. I live in Coos Bay, and at least once a week, the Coos Bay Public Library draws me through its doors.
The other day, I went to my on-line library account, clicked on my checkout history, and discovered that since 2010 I have checked out 1,515 items from the library: DVDs, audio books, a few music CDs, but mostly books. Books that I have read.
I consulted the Library Use Calculator on the library website and learned that those items would have cost me approximately $37, 872. I could not afford to purchase those items, and my house is too small to store them. Borrowing books from the library enables me to read as many books as I like and saves money and storage space.
Over the years, I found that the library offers much more than books, including CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles, meeting space for groups, craft takeout, Spanglish, computer use, author events, and more, activities for adults, teens, tweens, and younger children.
The library is part of the Coos County Coastline Library Network letting me access items from all the public libraries in Coos and Curry County. The interlibrary loan service gives me access to materials from libraries across Oregon and is free
How fortunate we are to have all of these resources available to us.
Now the Coos Bay Public Library needs our help. The building is showing its age, deteriorating at a rapid rate. Before long it will be unusable.
We, the people of Coos Bay, are called upon to save and preserve this wonderful resource for ourselves and future generations. The city council has chosen a beautiful site in John Topits Park, and architects have proposed a breathtaking library plan. You can view this at the Coos Bay Library website homepage by clicking on “See what our new library could be.”
A public library is a concrete expression of a community’s belief in the strength of a dynamic, informed, forward-looking public. Coos Bay deserves a library that reflects our pride in ourselves and our community.
Carol Sanders
Coos Bay
