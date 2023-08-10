I find it sad that as Congress takes a break in August the focus is on whether they will come back and shut down our government.
I implore Congress to honor the tasks that have been entrusted to them and to act responsibly toward the many lives that are deeply affected by their action or inaction.
For example, our history tells us that the U.S., in large part, is a nation of immigrants. Except for our Native American fellow citizens, we or our ancestors immigrated to these lands and were essential to its development.
Now often, the immigrant is portrayed as an enemy, instead of the valuable resource upon whose work the U.S. has depended and flourished.
Congress has failed to provide immigration reform for decades and we and eligible immigrants are paying the price as agricultural, service, and other jobs are unfilled, leaving present citizens’ needs unmet and increasing the threat to lives of refugees trying to escape the legacy of colonialism, ensuing corruption, and climate change .
Immigration reform is hard work. The needs of present U.S. workers have to be balanced against the goal of filling unfilled positions in our national economy.
It is easier to grandstand and spread fear about dangerous immigrants. I ask: how dangerous were your immigrant ancestors?
We need policy based on truth, not fear. We need representatives in Washington, D.C., who do the hard work to create policy that will continue U.S. past achievements of welcoming those upon whom our greatness has depended.
