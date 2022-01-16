I want to begin by laying out my stance on guns as plainly as possible, so that you may understand my position clearly. I do not own any guns. I think any adult who wants to own a gun should be able to, provided that they be able to pass a background check.
That being said, I have concerns about the group who calls themselves the neighborhood watch.
I first heard about them when I read the letter to the editor on 12/10/2021, but I did not believe it until two days later. I was driving through Empire and saw four men wearing camouflage and carrying large guns. Since then, friends have reported similar sightings. The letter to the editor stated that they wanted to protect the community from criminal activity.
But what are you planning to do if you actually encounter a crime?
As far as I am aware, the group does not have the de-escalation training of crisis counselors, nor do they have the tactical training of police. As far as I know, they do not carry handcuffs, and they do not have the authority to make anything beyond a citizens' arrest.
If I understand correctly, that leaves their only option as threatening to shoot, which always carries the possibility of injuring or killing another human being.
For Thanksgiving, I went to visit family with my partner. A family friend, an older gentleman, was in attendance. In a voice as deep as the sea, with a melodic way of speaking that only someone who has lived in the woods for his entire life can, he told us a story about when he was a boy. Through stutters, he told us that his father would give him a toy gun to hold as they walked. If the father turned and saw the boy pointing the gun at anything but the ground, the boy would be taken home for another year. No questions, no whining.
"Guns are serious business," the gentleman said. "You don't go waving them around."
Ansel Tauber
Coos Bay
