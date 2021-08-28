The county meeting that was held a the Owen Building in Coquille was absolutely a disaster. The preacher from Bandon got to the Microphone and started a 15-minute Bible class.
I for one did not go to that meeting for a Bible class. I don't understand why Main just sat there unmasked and said nothing. The crowd was unruly and rude. They came to disrupt the meeting.
Sweet and Cribbins tried to control the crowd but ended up leaving the building because the crowd was getting very testy. I'm very happy that they showed the crowd they were not going to continue with this poor display from the crowd and left the building. Nobody was there to protect the commissioners and it very well could of broke out into complete chaos.
Jerry Wells
