Recently a group of citizens (led by one Carla Dunlap) got mad about the vast amounts of trash that was accumulating across from the Pony Village Mall and organized a rag tag team to clean a bunch of it up. They did such great work. Drive down Virginia and check it out if you haven’t yet. They plan on going back to do more on the weekends and hopefully keep the trash from going into our beautiful bay and this time have help from the property owner for disposal.
Bay Area First Step has organized an Empire neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon – 2 p.m..
Coos Bay Surfrider has regular beach clean-ups on their calendar.
ORH started Operation Clean Sweep last spring to clean up abandoned camps.
Quite a few area church's have youth group projects that beautify our area. AYA does litter clean ups too.
I started OBAB (Oregon Bay Area Beautification) over a year ago, and we run monthly 2nd Saturday beautification efforts throughout Coos Bay/North Bend. We just had an event sprucing up the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Oct. 8 and have one coming up at the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery on Nov. 12 (12:30 p.m. sign in, 1-3 volunteer effort). Find us on Facebook for more info.
There are far more people who want to keep our communities clean than those that trash it. This kind of synergy and resurgence of PRIDE in this beautiful place is very welcome and much needed. Join a group to help when you can or just bring trash grabbers with you on your walks. You can also help show the pride in our beautiful area by keeping up your home/yard and helping your neighbor with theirs. Let us all channel the sadness or anger we feel when we see the litter or blight into something productive and beautiful.
