Recently a group of citizens (led by one Carla Dunlap) got mad about the vast amounts of trash that was accumulating across from the Pony Village Mall and organized a rag tag team to clean a bunch of it up. They did such great work. Drive down Virginia and check it out if you haven’t yet. They plan on going back to do more on the weekends and hopefully keep the trash from going into our beautiful bay and this time have help from the property owner for disposal.

Bay Area First Step has organized an Empire neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon – 2 p.m..

