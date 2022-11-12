Douglas County Commissioners GAVE AWAY 205 acres of land owned by taxpayers to two of their friends and frequent campaign contributors. At the time, Commissioners justified their GIFT of taxpayers’ land by claiming, “the parcel holds no commercial, timber or real estate value for the county”. Recent IRS tax records indicate County Commissioners were NOT telling the truth.

Douglas County Tax Assessor records indicate the ownership of two parcels (R25337 & R25609) totaling 205 acres were sold by Douglas County for $0 via quit claim on October 28, 2019 to Champagne Creek Ranch, Inc.

