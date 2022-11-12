Douglas County Commissioners GAVE AWAY 205 acres of land owned by taxpayers to two of their friends and frequent campaign contributors. At the time, Commissioners justified their GIFT of taxpayers’ land by claiming, “the parcel holds no commercial, timber or real estate value for the county”. Recent IRS tax records indicate County Commissioners were NOT telling the truth.
Douglas County Tax Assessor records indicate the ownership of two parcels (R25337 & R25609) totaling 205 acres were sold by Douglas County for $0 via quit claim on October 28, 2019 to Champagne Creek Ranch, Inc.
Champagne Creek Ranch, Inc. is a non-profit corporation created on August 8, 2019 and owned by prominent Roseburg Attorney Randy Rubin and Douglas County Planning Commission Chairman Virgle Osborne.
Contrary to Douglas County Commissioners’ claim that the parcels “had no value,” 2019 IRS tax records indicate Champagne Creek Ranch Inc. reported the value of the LAND GIFT received from their Commissioner friends at $508,670 on the tax records filed with the IRS. A year later, Champagne Creek Ranch 2020 tax records indicate the 205 acres gifted to them increased $47,730 to a fair market value of $556,400.
This shady land deal between the Douglas County Commissioners and Champagne Creek Ranch owners occurred behind closed doors. It never made it onto a Board of Commissioners meeting agenda. The 205 acres of taxpayer’s property wasn’t sold at auction to the highest bidder. The two parcels valued at over a half million dollars were simply given for free to the County Commissioner’s friends. But that wasn’t all.
On July 1, 2020, Douglas County Commissioners approved agenda item #9 during the Board of Commissioners meeting directing Douglas County to go on Champagne Creek Ranch, Inc. property to “perform tree removal and fence repair” for free. WHY??? Douglas County no longer owned the 205 acres of property they had quit claimed the year before. How is any Douglas County taxpayer OK with these corrupt actions?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In