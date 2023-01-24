Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I disagree with this paper’s editorial stance regarding giving Rod Taylor “accolades” for “doing what he said he would do” as County Commissioner. I also reject the notion that “more than half of those who voted agree with his views”.

First of all, he has been in office only two weeks, so how would one conclude “he has kept his promises” to the voters. Secondly, Mr. Taylor chose not to put his qualifications and platform in the Oregon Voters Guide, and many voters knew little or nothing about him beyond that he has a nice name, lots of signs, and that The World Newspaper kept putting his face on the front page. Your paper helped “legitimize” him, and you continue to do so even though he espouses fringe “conspiracy-theory” views, has no experience in running local government, and was photographed and videoed at the U.S. Capital during the January 6th insurrection, wearing his sidearm and “standing” with people who are now in jail for their criminal behaviors on that day.



