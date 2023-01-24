I disagree with this paper’s editorial stance regarding giving Rod Taylor “accolades” for “doing what he said he would do” as County Commissioner. I also reject the notion that “more than half of those who voted agree with his views”.
First of all, he has been in office only two weeks, so how would one conclude “he has kept his promises” to the voters. Secondly, Mr. Taylor chose not to put his qualifications and platform in the Oregon Voters Guide, and many voters knew little or nothing about him beyond that he has a nice name, lots of signs, and that The World Newspaper kept putting his face on the front page. Your paper helped “legitimize” him, and you continue to do so even though he espouses fringe “conspiracy-theory” views, has no experience in running local government, and was photographed and videoed at the U.S. Capital during the January 6th insurrection, wearing his sidearm and “standing” with people who are now in jail for their criminal behaviors on that day.
Mr. Taylor’s agenda to alienate Coos County from sources of funding, to eliminate social and health programs, and do to things in ways that fly in the face of reason and sound public policy frightens me and many other residents of Coos County. He should be listening, learning, and serving rather than pushing his misinformed personal agenda.
We have many people in our area with a wealth of knowledge regarding social, financial, health, forestry, agriculture, transportation, shipping, fisheries, and other issues. There are people with real knowledge and expertise, and Mr. Taylor would better serve his constituents (and I do not mean his cronies and friends) by availing himself of actual, factual information, listening to wise counsel from those who have special knowledge and expertise... listening and learning rather than forcing his personal “opinions” and misinformed agenda.
Regarding the issue of “home rule”: Coos County has home rule already. In 1973, the Oregon Legislature enacted a statute delegating to all counties the power to enact local legislation on matters of county concern, greatly expanding their discretionary authority, and giving all Oregon Counties “home rule” by law. The U.S. Commission on Intergovernmental Relations concluded that “Oregon counties have a greater degree of discretionary authority than counties in any other state.” We already have “home rule”, and Coos County does not need a “home rule charter” that would lock us into some “separatist agenda” of Mr. Taylor’s design (and would effectively reduce the discretionary authority that Coos County currently possesses).
As voters and citizens of Coos County, we must educate ourselves and not be taken in by “Rod Taylors” who may try pushing destructive policy through ballot measures that are deceptively worded. I completely disagree with the editor’s opinion that “we need more people like Rod Taylor in office.”
