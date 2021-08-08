A few weeks ago (July 10), a letter complained about the film “The Deep Rig” being shown at the Sprague Theater in Bandon. The writer asked “Which city official decided this crap is entitled to be viewed at the Sprague "Community" Center?
The city of Bandon rents the Sprague Theater for performances and films and follows well- settled principles of constitutional law when we do. A municipal theater is considered a “traditional public forum” for free speech purposes, and we generally cannot censor the content of material shown at the theater. The case law goes back to municipal theaters banning the musical “Hair” in the 1970s. By showing the film or allowing a performance, the city of Bandon does not endorse or take any position on the material shown.
Dan Chandler, JD
City Manager
City of Bandon
