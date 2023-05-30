I am responding to the recent article published in the World paper entitled, “Wright Issues Statement on Passage of House Bill 2002.” In his response, Boomer Wright makes a few misrepresentations about what HB2002 does and does not do. Wright claims that passage of this bill would allow minors younger than 15 to obtain abortions without parental consent.
Actually, Oregon currently does not have any specific laws that require parental consent or notification at ANY age. That law was repealed in the 1980s after the US Supreme Court held that it is unconstitutional to give a parent absolute veto power over a child’s abortion.
Wright also misstated that gender affirming care for those as young as 15 will be without parental consent. In Oregon, youth have the right to consent to their own medical care, including gender affirming care, already at the age of 15. Again, this is state law in Oregon. HB2002 does NOT change this.
Wright’s assertion that private insurers will be forced to cover sex-changing procedures and treatments under the insurance of the parent without their knowledge is also a misrepresentation. HB 2002 will make it much more difficult for these private insurers to deny or to limit coverage for gender-affirming treatment IF the treatment is deemed medically necessary by the physician.
HB2002 WILL prevent health care providers from facing legal prosecution due to the restrictive laws in other states. The bill also prevents insurance companies from penalizing health care providers for providing gender affirming care and/or abortion services with higher premium rates. HB2002 will establish and mandate student health centers to provide enrolled students with reproductive and gender affirming care, it will make it a crime to block people from entering a health care facility, it only clarifies that parental consent is not required for those under the age of 15 to obtain an abortion, it protects the patient’s privacy rights, it closes gaps in insurance coverage, and it will create a pilot project two mobile health care clinics to provide badly needed healthcare services to rural areas of our state.
