I am responding to the recent article published in the World paper entitled, “Wright Issues Statement on Passage of House Bill 2002.” In his response, Boomer Wright makes a few misrepresentations about what HB2002 does and does not do. Wright claims that passage of this bill would allow minors younger than 15 to obtain abortions without parental consent.

Actually, Oregon currently does not have any specific laws that require parental consent or notification at ANY age. That law was repealed in the 1980s after the US Supreme Court held that it is unconstitutional to give a parent absolute veto power over a child’s abortion.

