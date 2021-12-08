As there seems to be some misconceptions over a recent event we held protesting the Rittenhouse verdict, I would like to clarify. For one thing, none of us are anti-gun. Everyone involved is in support of gun ownership rights, and most of us own guns ourselves. For another, nobody is against the right to defend oneself. In fact, I personally think that Oregon's self defense laws are ridiculously restrictive and punitive towards people for defending themselves, although that belief is not necessarily reflective of others in our group.
What we are challenging is the idea that a child inserting himself into a riot, breaking several laws in the process and murdering three people is self defense at all. Legally, you cannot claim self defense if you were in the process of committing a crime, and Rittenhouse was committing several. What we're opposed to is extrajudicial militias taking the law into their own hands, violating just about every principle of how to properly engage in conflict without further escalating the situation unnecessarily, and making an already volatile situation far more dangerous. What crimes Rittenhouse's victims may have committed do not justify the actions of Rittenhouse after the fact, and we cannot say for sure what they did do, because unlike Rittenhouse they didn't ever get to see a day in court. The not guilty verdict is a gross miscarriage of justice, a clear example of preexisting bias and political agendas corrupting the verdict and should be concerning to anybody in this country who values democracy.
I support the right of the counter protestors to open carry, while simultaneously condemning the reason for which they choose to exercise it, and for their fetishization of extrajudicial violence that led to them cosplaying as someone who just beat a triple homicide case.
Xavier Kraebel
Coos Bay
