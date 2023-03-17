Commissioner Taylor:
I appreciate your reply to my concerns and questions for you. These were questions and they were not intended to be "allegations".
After reading your response, I continue to have concerns about the "blurred lines" between your involvement with The Restoration Worship Center and Citizens for Restoring Liberty. The folks I see at meetings seem to be followers and attendees of both (each of which meet at the same place, share the same address, and hold fund raising events at the same location). This does give an impression that raised the question of using a church as a political action organization.
I understand that you are pushing the issue of "local control" and "personal liberty", and that you consider yourself a "patriot". I hope you understand that Coos County already has “home rule", that the constitution speaks of "liberty for all" (not "personal liberty" to do whatever one wishes... to the possible detriment, offense, or harm to others), and that "patriotism" involves supporting one’s country.
I am struggling with your apparent desire to disengage Coos County from State and Federal resources. Your impassioned statement at the end of the last Commission meeting about how all residents of Coos County should be "outraged" for paying income tax was filled with inaccurate math, false assumptions, and inaccurate conclusions. The residents of Coos County receive tremendous benefit by being part of Oregon and part of the United States (including at least 90% of the funding to support the County budget). I think that your job as County Commission-er would include pursuing ideas to tap into more State and Federal resources for our County instead of suggesting that we should disengage with the sources of these funds and programs.
I do not understand why bucking our current "federal democratic republic" form of government qualifies you as a "patriot". I think that your presence and participation in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S, Capitol, trying to overturn the results of a valid election, was quite unpatriotic. Toting a gun and reciting slogans does not make one a "good American".
You did not address my concern regarding how some of us feel threatened and/or uncomfortable that you and some of your followers (whom I hear conversing about using violence and guns to intimidate others) carry guns into Commission meetings (while invoking the name of Jesus).
You indicated in your response to me that you have received a lot of criticism from people "who don't even know you". You are a public figure now. I would hope that my communications with you may give you a sense of why some folks might be skeptical. You indicated that your friends, associates and family know you to be ethical, and that it is your desire to serve all residents of Coos County. I would encourage you to conduct yourself in your role as an elected, paid, public servant in a manner that will give all of us confidence in your fairness, trustworthiness and competence as an advocate for Coos County, the state of Oregon, and the United States.
Douglas Jones
Coos Bay
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In