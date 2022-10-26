I am writing to express my strong support for giving the Bandon City Council the authority to set utility rates so that the City can make needed and timely improvements to our infrastructure.

With this authority, the City can apply for grants and low-interest loans that would not otherwise be available. The City needs to be able to respond in a more timely manner to meet ever changing needs and the increasing demands on our outdated water system.

