I am writing to express my strong support for giving the Bandon City Council the authority to set utility rates so that the City can make needed and timely improvements to our infrastructure.
With this authority, the City can apply for grants and low-interest loans that would not otherwise be available. The City needs to be able to respond in a more timely manner to meet ever changing needs and the increasing demands on our outdated water system.
Without rate setting authority they cannot take advantage of other funding sources, and this will cost the public even more, not to mention that our systems could fail while we wait for a city-wide vote to maybe approved. It just makes sense to give that authority to the City Council, not to mention predictable budgets so we have thoughtful planning instead of crisis management.
The City Council acts as stewards of the City on behalf of the citizens, and we must allow them to do their work and enable the City Manager to move forward with needed infrastructure projects that serve us all.
I hope you will join me in voting in favor of giving the City Council the authority to take care of crucial improvements to the water system and utilities by giving them the authority to set utility rates. I know you love Bandon as much as I do, and we must make sure we have the needed infrastructure to insure our future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In