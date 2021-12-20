Please taxpayers of Coos County, your attention is needed. Because of mismanagement, the jail is not in function to jail criminals in Coos County.

The commissioners are just standing by and watching the crime in Coos soar. Every year taxpayers pay taxes to the county. The main chunk of those taxes go to the sheriffs department. The jail was holding up to 80 inmates now its below 40. The person responsible for the everyday operation is the sheriff. He has really let us down on law enforcement.

We need to call the commissioners office and demand they restore operations at the jail even if it means layoffs for some personnel at the sheriffs office. What good does it do to arrest someone then turn them loose on the public streets?

Daryl Wilson

Coos Bay

