Please choose community over party and re-elect Jessica Engelke as mayor of North Bend.
Engelke has the energy, connections, experience, and intelligence to lead our city and represent our interests. She’s been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and our state representative, Boomer Wright.
Engelke’s opponent, John Briggs, says he hasn’t been well enough to participate in candidate forums. What’s going to change about that after Election Day? He’ll be a low-energy mayor. Can you really picture him serving on the board of the League of Oregon Cities, advocating for our interests to legislators, or digging into local issues in the way that Engelke does?
I like Engelke’s positivity and willingness to try things to make our community better. Some of our city’s problems are due to previous mayors and councils, including Briggs, kicking the can down the road and not obtaining adequate funding for infrastructure maintenance and public safety. And some are just the result of hard times all over.
Would you want to be mayor of North Bend right now? Me neither. Let’s be glad that an energetic and sophisticated person does want to be mayor. Re-elect Mayor Engelke.
