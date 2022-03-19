My lawsuit against North Bend over my removal from committee assignments has concluded. The Circuit Court judge found that council violated Oregon Public Meetings Law by not adding the matter to the agenda, instead taking a vote under ‘Other Business’ when I was not present. Council complied with the supplemental judgment to reimburse my filing fee.
I believe that my lawsuit will stop the city’s occasional placement of potentially controversial matters under ‘Other Business’ or ‘Committee Reports’ rather than on the publicly posted agenda:
On Feb. 26, 2019, under ‘Other Business,’ council approved Resolution 3258 by a 4 to 3 vote, adding a $15 Public Safety fee to everyone’s monthly water bill. This fee was overturned.
On April 9, 2019, under ‘Council Committee Reports,’ council gave permission for Parks Superintendent Owen to work with the disc golf club to create a nine-hole course in Ferry Road Park. A 400-signature petition in opposition ensued.
On March 10, 2020, under ‘Other Business,’ council permitted Superintendent Owen to seek bids on removing 19 trees from Simpson Park. A public outcry ensued. A previous Parks Master Plan had promoted the lovely space as an arboretum. Plans for a sizable parking lot pushed the new playground to the large redwood, which was then removed for dropping needles into the playground. The parking lot was never built.
Direction from our new city attorney is that ‘Other Business’ is for emergency use only. Public Meetings Law requires posting the agenda in advance of a public meeting, though it may be amended at the start of the meeting.
North Bend’s ‘Council Rules’ ordinance requires the mayor to call for council discussion between a motion and second, and a council vote. No councilor should be forced to wait until ‘council comment’ to speak for or against an ordinance because the mayor rushed to the vote, as happened on April 13, 2021.
Finally, voicing a strong, reasoned opinion on any business brought before council does not equate to a ‘Lack of Decorum.’
Susanna Noordhoff
Councilor
North Bend
