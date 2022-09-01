In my lifetime, I have been a pre-school teacher, special education instructional assistant, American Sign Language educational interpreter, classroom teacher and a special education teacher. I have always believed children bring with them their own definitions of success into a classroom and it is the duty of educators to teach to the academic and social emotional needs of each child. Furthermore, I believe for any child to strive and thrive there must be a safe learning environment where it is understood that being wrong is how we all learn. In primary school, youngsters learn that 2+2=4 after believing 2+2=5.
In January of this year, I returned to classroom because a teacher had left my home district mid-year. Two of my assigned classes were blended 11th and 12th grade English. Each class consisted of students on individual education plans (special education), modified and regular graduation diploma tracts, honor students as well as a 504 Plan (civil rights) and ELL when English is the student’s second language.
How to meet the needs of these students when the pandemic further widened academic performance gaps? When I had no idea of their actual reading and writing skills because grades, test scores and attendance records only take you so far. I developed curriculum to Oregon standards which allowed me to assess their needs individually. Yes, it was time-consuming, but teaching is an advocation not indoctrination.
Also, I learned in real-time that since I had retired from teaching the use of pronouns had risen to an importance I had never considered. I became acutely aware of how important the use of he/him, she/her, they/them had become. This was immediately brought to my attention by a student because I had unintentionally but wrongfully used an incorrect pronoun when referring to a student. They defended their classmate. It took courage to protect another; to stand up for others’ needs and rights. This was done respectfully, and I became more vigilant.
You see, old habits are just that, old habits. Our children deserve that from us, just as long ago, we too came to understand that 2+2≠5.
