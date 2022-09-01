In my lifetime, I have been a pre-school teacher, special education instructional assistant, American Sign Language educational interpreter, classroom teacher and a special education teacher. I have always believed children bring with them their own definitions of success into a classroom and it is the duty of educators to teach to the academic and social emotional needs of each child. Furthermore, I believe for any child to strive and thrive there must be a safe learning environment where it is understood that being wrong is how we all learn. In primary school, youngsters learn that 2+2=4 after believing 2+2=5.

In January of this year, I returned to classroom because a teacher had left my home district mid-year. Two of my assigned classes were blended 11th and 12th grade English. Each class consisted of students on individual education plans (special education), modified and regular graduation diploma tracts, honor students as well as a 504 Plan (civil rights) and ELL when English is the student’s second language.

