I have written several letters to the editor criticizing the Airport Board and administration for their plan to cut down all or most of the trees on its 35+ acres in the Airport Heights area of North Bend. At this time I would like to compliment the board and administration and thank them for a change of heart. At the last board meeting on February 17, in response to a question, Ms. Mineau, board chair, stated that the trees would not be cut. Whatever the reason for the change of policy, I would say thank you. Listening to and considering the feelings of the neighborhood is much appreciated.
While I offer kudos for the change of heart on the tree cutting, I am still concerned about the airport's plan to proceed with fencing its entire wooded area. As I have stated many times before, the only rationale I have ever heard for this fence is that it will keep homeless campers out. But there are no campers anywhere on airport property now.
There have been a very few in the past but I have seen absolutely zero since the additional signage has been installed stating that camping is prohibited. Furthermore, I have never heard of anyone interfering with airport property or the businesses that lease there. This fence is simply not necessary. If there is some other reason for installing a $2 million taxpayer financed fence I would like to hear it. Besides the fact that it is unnecessary and a waste of money, it will be very harmful. The deer will be totally cut off from 35 acres of habitat and all of the secondary trails in the area will become unavailable for people. Also, it will completely alter the natural feel and atmosphere of the entire area.
So, if is a complete waste of taxpayer money, of no discernible benefit to anyone, and extremely harmful to people and wildlife, remind me, why exactly are we building this fence?
John Meynink
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In