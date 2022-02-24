This council is a joke. City Administrator Milliron was investigated due to a grievance filed by a city employee. He chose to spend his own money on a lawyer. The council just voted to give him $12,000 to reimburse the expenses he willfully incurred. The only thing that the council has made clear to us is that they feel that Mr. Milliron was wrongfully accused of whatever he was being accused of. Okay, fine, then the members of the council that feel that way can pay his legal fees out of their own pockets. Leave me and my wallet out of it.
Think about this for a second. If the city charges you with a crime or violation, and you choose to hire a lawyer, they will absolutely not reimburse you for the expenses. They will simply say “hey, citizen, you chose to hire the lawyer, the costs are you on.” But, hey, when one of their own wants a lawyer, suddenly no expense is out of the question.
Citizens that voted for this council, and our clueless, empty suit of a mayor should be ashamed of themselves. I will be voting an emphatic “NO” on the upcoming bond, and any other request for more of my money.
Frank Jines
North Bend
