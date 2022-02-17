I would like to report, especially to all immunocompromised persons, that both ABC news, as well as CNN, has reported that the CDC has changed their period of five months from 3rd to recommended 4th inoculation of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.
Unfortunately, as of Feb. 9, neither Safeway pharmacy or North Bend Medical Center immediate care clinic have had any notification from the CDC as to this change! Unfortunately, this has seemed to be the norm lately.
Many, many people who have immunity problems are not even aware of the fourth inoculation at all. This is a very important issue for many people and I would presume they would want to check with their doctors, clinics, pharmacies and hospitals as to this issue. If the period between injection recommendations of vaccine has been shortened, it would seem that this would be for some very important reason.
Douglas Banker
North Bend
