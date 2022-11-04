Mark Twain famously said, “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” Those reports had nothing on the whoppers published in regards to me as I run for County Commissioner: “Insurrectionist!” “Extremist!” “Armed goons!” “Racist!” “Nazi!” “Fascist!” “Conspiracy theorist!” “Istaphobic Phobophobe!”
If these outlandish lies and profound ignorance were actually true, my loved ones would all have abandoned me, as they are all loving, decent, honorable and principled people – just like I was raised to be.
I did attend the August “gay pride” event at Boynton Park for around 20 minutes, where my wife and I arrived alone and unarmed, contrary to libelous claims otherwise. We had kind-hearted greetings with a number of people there, and did converse for a few minutes with a young man from the Coos County Democrat party; it was an entirely open and honest discussion, friendly and pleasant. There were no confrontations or challenges. Nobody made any discernible moves to get us to leave. This is all contrary to slander written by Israel Jurich and published in this newspaper. Israel has never met me. If he had, he’d be unable to lie about me, because he’d know I’m not the monster he portrays me to be. I have never advocated for violence, nor knowingly associated with anyone who has; I reject it categorically. Every person has equal value in God’s eyes – He made us all. Israel seems confused, thinking Christians like me are a threat. We were not the ones torching cities over the past two years: those were Israel’s presumed compatriots in BLM and Antifa.
The truth is that the self-proclaimed purveyors of “tolerance” are the same ones who, when I propose dispassionate debate on the left’s sacred cow ideological topics, generally are seen baring teeth and hissing “I don’t talk to fascists!”
These people can’t even correctly define “fascist,” but their behavior exemplifies it.
Our society desperately needs more unity, and unity derives from shared values which can only be determined through dialog – which always suffers in the face of promulgated untruths. Can’t we all just get along?
