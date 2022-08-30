The Coos County Airport District wants to spend over $2 million in federal government grant money to build miles of chain link fence around woodland areas the District controls west and north of the Airport Heights Neighborhood in North Bend. The fence would seriously degrade the neighborhood that has, along with others in our community, enjoyed the woodlands for decades, including its aesthetic beauty and view of the Bay, numerous hiking trails and the woodland habitat that sustains deer and other wildlife.
The rationale for the fence is to prevent camping. However, area residents have not seen camps there since last year. When we requested documentation from the CCAD, they declined claiming such would compromise certain “vulnerabilities.” Our group, Preserve Airport Heights Neighborhood, instead obtained police records. There were a couple of camps in 2021, but no reports after signs prohibiting camps were posted in December. It’s odd that camping reports are an official Airport secret when that information is available from the police department.
There has been little public discussion of the fence at District meetings though they claim such have occurred over the past ten years. This vague reference is insufficiently transparent. A public town hall meeting about the fence is sorely needed. The CCAD needs to be up front with their plans and hear from those who are likely to be affected. Interestingly, a recent Airport District slide presentation listed Airport stakeholders. While Bandon Dunes Golf Resort was on the list, the City of North Bend and the adjacent Airport Heights Neighborhood were not.
There is little evidence that homeless camping is a problem sufficient to justify spending over $2 millions of taxpayer money on a massive fence that will degrade the Airport Heights neighborhood and effectively ruin 35 acres of wildlife habitat. There are less expensive and far less destructive ways to deal with unwanted camping, such as hiring a part-time warden to patrol the area at strategic times.
Please email the CCAD at info@flyoth.com or call 541-756-8531 and ask them to be a good neighbor and cancel the fence.
Ken Bonetti on behalf of Preserve Airport Heights Neighborhood
