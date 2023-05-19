No surprise. Two more mass shootings yesterday.  What else is new?

One new twist, the state of Texas refuses to name the weapon that was used there, even though published photos show it to be an AR-15 assault style rifle. They wouldn’t want the mass killing to cause negative feelings about the AR-15. It’s a very profitable commodity.  

