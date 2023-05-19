No surprise. Two more mass shootings yesterday. What else is new?
One new twist, the state of Texas refuses to name the weapon that was used there, even though published photos show it to be an AR-15 assault style rifle. They wouldn’t want the mass killing to cause negative feelings about the AR-15. It’s a very profitable commodity.
Who gains from the shooting? The sellers and the manufacturers gain because after every mass shooting there is a spike in gun sales. Politicians get more donations from the NRA and others, and they make new laws which make guns even more easily available. The guys who manufacture and sell them want it that way. Its money in their pockets.
The more guns we have, the more they are used. The more guns, the more death by guns, and the less safe we are. If everyone carried a gun, no-one would be safe. That’s what it’s coming to, and it may be too late to correct it.
