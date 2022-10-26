As a North Bend citizen and former member of the Coos Bay Downtown Association Board, I am concerned about some recent rhetoric shared by mayoral candidate, John Briggs as part of his competitive platform.
John Briggs stated in his blog (found here https://northbendoregon.com/vote-for-john-briggs-for-north-bend-mayor), that “though the city [North Bend] boasts its Main Street program, it comes at a great cost each year and alienates most local businesses, something” he says, “that didn’t happen when he was mayor.” I am afraid Mr. Briggs is not understanding the value of this program.
The Mainstreet Program creates growth for more than a handful of businesses in the downtown area. Though there is a direct service area set by the guidelines of Oregon Main Street Association, having a program such as this helps to revitalize the community at large by creating a thriving local economy with distinction that supports a welcoming atmosphere and diverse businesses for residents and visitors.
This is not just a Coos Bay or North Bend program, it is a national reinvestment in local small businesses and economies, which in turn provides opportunities for those outside the authorized service district.
Any growth in our area is growth for all. The Main Street program not only provides grant opportunities but provides access to best practices in revitalizing small communities and creating collaborative spaces for people to connect. More information about Main Street American can be found at https://www.mainstreet.org/mainstreetimpact.
Mr. Briggs insinuates that he wants to return North Bend to its 2002 “glory” when he was mayor – this is concerning for many reasons, but most of all romanticizing how great it was twenty years ago does not approach today’s needs with relevant solutions.
Progress is not found in moving backward. Progress is looking toward the future possibilities for our community that will help us fund vital safety and social necessities. His comparison between today’s downtown North Bend and that of yester-year is not an applicable, nor useful, comparison as the world has changed vastly in the last 20 years.
Ultimately, Mr. Briggs did not have anything positive to say when he came to my door.
He spent the entire interaction diminishing Mayor Engelke and all the progress and growth we’ve seen since she became mayor. His negativity will not help us to excel and work with our surrounding communities in a positive and collaborative manner.
Romanticizing the past and diminishing progress and forward momentum is not what North Bend needs.
It needs Mayor Jessica Engelke to continue with the momentum we’ve gained since she has been in office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In