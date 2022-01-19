The North Bend City Council meeting of January 11 saw a troubling violation of new Council Rules adopted by City Ordinance #2052 on September 28, 2021.
Council Rules 2.04.090 Council Committees. (2) Membership. Membership on such council committees shall include only sitting council members, who shall be appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the council.
Mayor Jessica Engelke nominated four people to the Property Committee: Larry Garboden, herself, Timm Slater and David Milliron, the city administrator. My comment was that Rule 2.04.090 said that only councilors were to be appointed. The city administrator can already attend any city meeting he wishes.
Councilor Eric Gleason commented that I was biased, and Mayor Engelke ignored Council Rule 2.04.090 (2) and appointed Mr. Milliron anyway.
Susanna Noordhoff, Councilor
North Bend
