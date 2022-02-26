My wife and I began a small fuel distribution business in the ’80s. We hope our company will keep Oregonians moving for decades to come. But we’ve never experienced a labor shortage like the one crippling restaurants, hospitals, and essential businesses worldwide.
The shortage is hurting our company, which includes our operations in Coos Bay/North Bend, and has major implications for gas stations, because drivers are prohibited from pumping their own gas in most of Oregon. When gas stations are short-staffed, they must reduce the hours they’re open, block off pumps or close entirely.
The consequences extend beyond our pumps. Customers rely on us to keep them moving: to reach their jobs, pick up kids from school, work as ride-share or delivery drivers, run local businesses.
Fortunately, lawmakers are considering bipartisan legislation to provide critical relief. House Bill 4151 would give Oregonians a self-serve option at gas stations statewide, while keeping attendant service as well.
With attendants still required, no jobs would be lost, and people who prefer to have someone else pump their gas, or who have disabilities or mobility issues, would still enjoy that option. The main change they might notice is shorter wait times.
The bill strikes the right balance for everyone’s needs. I urge legislators to support it.
Ron Tyree
President of Tyree Oil
