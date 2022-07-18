In response to Jerald Reese:

The bicycle industry in Oregon accounted for over $1.5 billion of spending statewide in 2019, second of all outdoor recreational activities. More cycling than golfing, hunting and rock/mountain climbing, combined.

In Coos County, outdoor recreation accounts for 13,400 full or part-time jobs, $446 million in wages and other compensation, $81 million in GDP contributions and $49 million in state and local taxes.

US 101 is a world-class cycle-touring route and it runs right through your town. Whiskey Run may well become a world-class mountain-biking destination. Hills and rain are part and parcel of bicycle commuting anywhere west of the Cascades and a reliable, affordable choice for many citizens who pay taxes for things like roads.

Seems like an awful lot of money and jobs and lives to lose simply to appease bigotry, so I would recommend not going your way.

Dave Reynolds

Bandon

