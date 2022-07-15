In response to “Keep bikes off our streets (Jerald Reese, July 9, 2022),” I am a local bike rider who is neither a “Lance Armstrong wannabe,” nor a “degenerate” without a car or driver’s license, although I do bike more miles than I drive annually. As far as an “enviro-weenie,” I am not sure exactly what that means, but if it has anything to do with using less fossil fuels and working to prevent climate change, I guess I am one of those.
As far as the author’s other points, they are either ridiculous or factually incorrect. First, as any fishermen or forester will tell you, bad weather and hilly terrain is no reason to not go outside as the author seems to suggest (weanie, anyone?). Plus, Coos Bay is not flat, but we’re not exactly the Rockies either, and we are blessed with six months of sunny weather every year. For the other six months – put on rain gear.
While it is true that historically roads were designed to move cars fast, it turns out that isn’t great for anyone. Adding bike lanes reduces accidents, not just for bikers and pedestrians, but also for vehicles. And bike lanes are good for the economy. A recent study by Portland State University found that bike lanes boost sales in local businesses as well as increasing local employment, benefiting the area economically. Other studies have found that bike friendly communities have higher levels of health and well-being, decreasing health care costs.
The roads are funded by everyone. In Oregon, the gas tax and license fees cover only about 52% of road maintenance costs. That means the remainder is paid for by taxes from other sources, including cyclists who do not cause wear and tear of roadways.
I’d rather live in a vibrant community where people of all ages walk, run, and bike than an area designed for speeding cars. Let’s slow down, share our roads, and celebrate having a town that includes many local bikers and bike tourists!
Carol Aron
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In