I think congratulations are due to Jace Rogers for having, in his letter of July 1st about the Pride flag, fulfilled every stereotype about the angry, ignorant, paranoid, redneck who hasn’t yet made it into the 20th century, let alone the 21st, and who hasn’t realized that everyone who isn’t exactly like him isn’t also an unwelcome interloper.
What the Coos Bay City Council has done by agreeing to fly the LGBTQ Pride flag for 30 days a year is to say: “We recognize that everyone isn’t heterosexual and cis gender, and we don’t mind that at all. You are welcome here in Coos Bay!” This is hardly a radical statement; in fact, it only just passes the basic “all are equally welcome in the United States of America” marker that we all, as U.S. citizens, agree to by definition. To be an American is to recognize as equal all who live here, whether or not we agree with how they live their lives. Right now, the Pride flag is an important acknowledgment of that. I hope that someday we won't need it to be flown, or even to exist at all, because acceptance will have become the norm, not the exception, but for now it signals that a community isn't hostile to those of us who aren't cis gender heterosexuals, and that matters.
As for the “latest thing” comment, non-heterosexual relationships have existed since the beginning of time. For millennia, people have formed emotional and sexual partnerships based on their own inclinations, and the acceptance of that fact is what has varied from society to society and time period to time period, not the relationships themselves. Thankfully, we live in a society and time period that has decided to recognize reality, and acknowledge the naturalness of all relationships. Same-sex partnerships, including sexual ones, are well-documented in nature, too, so it may be that it is the angry heterosexuals like Jace who are the uncommon ones, not us.
The fragility of such people’s peace of mind does worry me, however. If you feel that merely flying a flag as an acknowledgment of the existence and full citizenship of a group of still marginalized people equals “homosexuality being crammed down your and your childrens’ throats,” then perhaps you need to see someone who can help you with these feelings of helpless victim-hood. It’s certainly not a healthy or rational reaction to such a mild gesture. I believe Coos Health & Wellness can help. Tell them you need to talk to someone about your feelings about gayness, and I’m sure they’ll have a list of therapists for you.
Tracy Hodson
Bandon
