If you are thinking about having a rock wall erected, please come and look at mine. For years, my one desire was to have a beautiful rock wall in my yard.
Finally, I got enough money together to realize my dream, looked around and hired a local contractor to do the job. The wall is about 30 feet long and two-tiered, and it was finished nine or 10 years ago. About a year after it was finished, a big rock fell out of the wall. I called the company, and they came out and fixed it. Then rock started falling out all over the wall.
I had several masons come to see if they could fix it for me. One of them told me the company did not put drainage behind the top wall, and it was falling over. Since then, almost all of the mortar has washed away, so my wall which cost me $12,000 will soon be a pile of rubble. I am retired, so I will have a hard time finding money to fix it up, if it can be fixed.
If you are wanting to have a rock wall erected and would like to see the job done on my wall, please give me a call at 541-269-1597.
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay
