As drugs become more dangerous with each passing year, they are increasingly being cut with very dangerous drugs that can cause quick overdoses, such as fentanyl.
For other ingredients, suppliers will sometimes cut the drugs with whatever they can get their hands on to increase their profits. Last year, a batch of laced heroin contained Rizzy Powder, a substance used to preserve flowers.
This powder caused severe skin necrosis in several users.
This is another example of how dangerous it is for addicts in 2021, and further exemplifies the need for more drug education, awareness, and treatment.
For more information on this case, go to https://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/a-local-epidemic-of-laced-heroin-caused-skin-necrosis.html. If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at 877-841-5509.
Shauna Krout
Narconon
