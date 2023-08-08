Coos County Neighborhood Watch is having a town hall on the 17th to discuss the local crime and homelessness. The reason for this town hall is to be able to give the public a platform to voice their concerns, opinions and facts about the local crime problem. This is not limited to just the criminal homeless, which has exploded in the last few years, but also the overall crime.
We have spread the word through every kind of media, making sure all of coos county knows about it and hopefully we have a good turnout and discussion about what we see going on. As always, Sal from Oregon’s Bay Area, does not feel it is ok to have a public discussion. He doesn’t care about what the public might think about how crime is taking over the county and affecting us all. He lives in a building that has locked outside doors, shielding him from the property crimes that we see every day. Sal has the privilege of hiding from crime and rest of us do not, yet, like a fascist always does, he wants to silence anyone with facts or opinions that do not align with his own.
