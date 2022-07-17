Response to Jerald Reese. Keep bikes off our streets. How can we be making the area more bike-friendly? Coos Bay/North Bend has no bike infrastructure to work with. Good bike and pedestrian infrastructure have benefits to the health and wealth of an area.
If Coos Bay was picturesque and a place people want to be then that must be a benefit. I guess I’m classified as an insufferable enviro-weenie as I like to ride a bike on safe streets and with clean air. Our country has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, one look at all the drive-through fast food places confirms it.
We also lead the developed world in the number of traffic accidents. I would suggest you do more research especially on car dependency. Many of us load our bikes on our vehicles and do find safe pleasant areas to ride and spend our money and time. Why would we want to ride our bikes around an unhealthy car-infested decaying dump?
Mike Powter
Coos Bay
